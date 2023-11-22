What’s the difference between postpaid and prepaid phone plans?

Prepaid plans used to be considered the sole domain of students and seniors, primarily because it’s a budget-friendly payment system. As the name suggests, prepaid mobile plans are paid in advance of usage.

This means prepaid users avoid bill shock, but you have to stay on top of proactive payments in order to stay connected. Prepaid mobile plans tend to operate on a fixed recharge cycle, which can get confusing. Paying for an extremely short time (seven days) or really long time (six or even 12 months) is straightforward in terms of expectations, but paying for the more popular variant – a month – is where things get tricky.

For example, Felix Mobile lets you pay for an actual calendar month, which is how postpaid operates in terms of its monthly billing cycle. That’s not the norm, though, with other prepaid telcos tending to favour the interpretation of a month as either 28 days or 30 days. Despite the difference of two days, it means you should expect to recharge 13 times a year for a 28-day prepaid plan and 12 for a 30-day prepaid plan.

The biggest pro is the tendency towards no contract, even if perks outside of international calls and data rollover/sharing are the main kind of bells and whistles you can expect to find on prepaid mobile plans. Still, unless you’re going for an incredibly cheap mobile plan, expect unlimited national talk and text as standard.

Prepaid plans are also a good option if you're travelling around Australia and need some short-term extra coverage, for instance.